The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 03/08/17

'The Big Short' author on Trump and Wall Street

Michael Lewis, author of "The Big Short," "Moneyball," and "The Undoing Project," explains why some of the Trump administration's policy ideas could take the USA back to the same situation before the crash of 2008. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

