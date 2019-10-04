President Trump reportedly promised Xi he'd stay quiet on Hong Kong protests during trade talks06:24
Trump publicly called on China to investigate his political rival, and CNN reports a June phone call in which Trump raised Biden and told President Xi he'd stay quiet on Hong Kong protests during trade talks. John Harwood says Trump is selling America's commitment to freedom in exchange for something on trade, and that will be harder for Republicans to defend. Lawrence O'Donnell also discusses with Joyce Vance.