The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 05/02/17

'How Donald Trump Could Get Fired': The 25th Amendment

The New Yorker's Evan Osnos joins Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss his new article "How Donald Trump Could Get Fired" and the conversation happening in this country about Trump's ability to do the job of President. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump administration makes mess spinning spending bill
3 hours 31 min ago
How Donald Trump could get fired
1 hour 47 min ago
Warren: We've got to be in this fight right now
5 hours 22 min ago
The GOP's pre-existing condition
3 hours 58 min ago
What's on Steve Bannon's whiteboard?
3 hours 49 min ago
Can Congress whip airline industry into shape?
Manchin to Trump: Constituents will know who took ACA away
Can Democrats take back the House in 2018?
Greta: The end of our nation’s nightmare...six years later
Maddow: Trump admin. shows the art of 'failing up'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL