The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 09/12/17

'Apocalyptic' destruction in U.S. Virgin Islands after Irma

Trump is expected to visit the U.S. Virgin Islands to survey the "apocalyptic" destruction left in Hurricane Irma's wake. Stacey Plaskett, U.S. Virgin Islands delegate to the House of Representatives, joins Lawrence O'Donnell to describe conditions on the ground. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Report: Russia planned for ‘broad reset’ under Trump
3 hours 55 min ago
Daily Beast: Trump campaign turns over documents to Mueller
5 hours 3 min ago
What's up with all of Steve Bannon's shirts?
2 hours 41 min ago
Matthews: Mueller is closing in on Trump
4 hours 4 min ago
The voter fraud lies keep coming from the Trump admin.
3 hours 42 min ago
Reporter details scoop about Trump lawyers vs. Kushner
6 hours 21 sec ago
Clinton: No doubt Trump camp hid connections with Russia
4 hours 29 min ago
Fmr. Sputnik employee: Right wing sites spread our Russian propaganda
5 hours 33 min ago
Rand Paul: None of the wars we’re in have to do with 9/11
Trump’s lax cyber security and the Equifax hack

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL