{{show_title_date || "Very Last Word: GIFs, cojones, and Tom Selleck, 1/17/13, 7:00 PM ET"}}
Very Last Word: GIFs, cojones and Tom Selleck
—Updated
On Thursday’s Very Last Word, msnbc’s Alex Wagner and Ari Melber discussed the likelihood of President Obama’s new gun control proposals making it through Congress.
Also, Frank Smyth talked about the NRA’s extreme views of the 2nd Amendment. And Lawrence O’Donnell gave his final thoughts on actor and NRA board member Tom Selleck’s culpability in the recent action by his organization.
