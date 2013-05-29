{{show_title_date || "Very Last Word: Achilles heel of Bloomberg's gun control campaign?, 5/29/13, 5:17 PM ET"}}
Very Last Word: Achilles heel of Bloomberg’s gun control campaign?
—Updated
On Tuesday’s Very Last Word, msnbc’s Ari Melber and Joy Reid googled whether or not Robert Bork was denied his Supreme Court confirmation in 1987 (something that was asked on Tuesday’s Last Word); the answer is yes. Also, Lawrence O’Donnell spoke with The New Republic’s Alec McGillis about Michael Bloomberg’s gun control campaign.
