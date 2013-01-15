‘The West Wing’ gets a shout out from the West Wing

As you may have figured out by now, Lawrence O’Donnell has a bit of a connection to the Emmy award-winning TV series, The West Wing. So here at The Last Word we were pretty excited to hear that the show got a shout out from a member of the real West Wing.

During today’s White House press briefing, CNN reporter Jessica Yellin asked White House press secretary Jay Carney whether President Obama would be willing to work the phone or go “up there”–to Capitol Hill–to get gun control legislation moving. Carney joked that presidents only go “up there” on a certain television show. To which Yellin quickly replied, “I’m not going to indulge your ‘West Wing’ fantasies.”