First Word: Obama to outline a new course against terror
—Updated
President Obama will outline a new course against terror in his first national security speech of his second term. The president is expected to announced two big goals: scaling back on drone strikes and announcing, once again, to close Guantanamo Bay. The speech a day after the administration admitted using drones to kill suspected terrorists and foreign enemies and after four Americans were killed with drones.
- Obama’s new phase in dealing with terrorism: planning to announce restricting the use of unmanned drone strikes
- Obama administration set to restart transfers of detainees from Guantanamo Bay
- The White House ensuring that Obama had nothing to do with the IRS inquiry
- Conservative economists have signed a letter urging Congressional leaders to pass comprehensive immigration reform
- Reps Issa and Goodlatte to introduce legislation that would increase and improve high-skilled immigration programs
- Hard recovery in store for Oklahoma
- Families honor young victims of Oklahoma tornado
- House panel moves to curb military sexual assaults
- Connecticut’s gun law faces challenge in federal court
- Texas school marshal bill headed to Gov. Perry’s desk
- Boy Scouts set to vote on lifting gay youth ban
- Ted Cruz: “I don’t trust the Republicans”
- RNC Chair Reince Priebus says there’s a double standard in the Obama administration leak investigations
- Preparing for 2016: Scott Walker fundraising in Iowa
- 7 million college students could see federal loan rates double this year unless Congress acts before July 1
- Nominations hearing considers Penny Pritzker to be Secretary of Commerce
- Barack Obama’s prom photos from 1979
- Almost all states observing huge drop in teen birth rates
- Fleet Week will not happen this year due to sequester
