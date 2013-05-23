First Word: Obama to outline a new course against terror

The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell / Democrats / Equality / Society / Health / Republicans

President Obama speaks at the National Defense University in Washington, D.C. on on May 23, 2013.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Obama will outline a new course against terror in his first national security speech of his second term. The president is expected to announced two big goals: scaling back on drone strikes and announcing, once again, to close Guantanamo Bay. The speech a day after the administration admitted using drones to kill suspected terrorists and foreign enemies and after  four Americans were killed with drones.

  • Obama’s new phase in dealing with terrorism: planning to announce restricting the use of unmanned drone strikes

  • Obama administration set to restart transfers of detainees from Guantanamo Bay

  • The White House ensuring that Obama had nothing to do with the IRS inquiry

  • Conservative economists have signed a letter urging Congressional leaders to pass comprehensive immigration reform

  • Reps Issa and Goodlatte to introduce legislation that would increase and improve high-skilled immigration programs

  • Hard recovery in store for Oklahoma 

  • Families honor young victims of Oklahoma tornado

  • House panel moves to curb military sexual assaults

  • Connecticut’s gun law faces challenge in federal court

  • Texas school marshal bill headed to Gov. Perry’s desk

  • Boy Scouts set to vote on lifting gay youth ban

  • Ted Cruz: “I don’t trust the Republicans”

  • RNC Chair Reince Priebus says there’s a double standard in the Obama administration leak investigations

  • Preparing for 2016: Scott Walker fundraising in Iowa

  • 7 million college students could see federal loan rates double this year unless Congress acts before July 1

  • Nominations hearing considers Penny Pritzker to be Secretary of Commerce

  • Barack Obama’s prom photos from 1979

  • Almost all states observing huge drop in teen birth rates

  • Fleet Week will not happen this year due to sequester

