First Word: Obama faces tough questions on IRS, Benghazi

During a press conference alongside visiting British Prime Minister David Cameron, President Obama vowed Monday to hold IRS officials accountable for reportedly singling out conservative-leaning political groups and slammed those actions as “outrageous.”

“If in fact IRS personnel engaged in the kind of practices that have been reported on and were intentionally targeting conservative groups, then that’s outrageous and there’s no place for it,” he said. “I will not tolerate it and we will make sure that we find out exactly what happened on this.”

Questions and GOP conspiracy theories over the deadly attack in Libya last September continues to bog down his administration. “There’s no there there,” Obama said. “The fact that this keeps on getting churned up, frankly, has a whole lot to do with political motivations.”

