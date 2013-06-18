First Word: NSA chief defends surveillance as helping stop over 50 attacks
—Updated
The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence is holding a hearing Tuesday on the government’s recently disclosed surveillance programs. Last week, National Security Agency Director Keith Alexander said that these programs helped thwart “dozens” of terror plots, and is expected to go into detail during the hearing. “I would much rather be here today debating this point than trying to explain how we failed to prevent another 9/11,” Alexander said.
- Here’s President Obama’s interview with Charlie Rose
- Obama defended U.S. action (or inaction) in Syria
- All eyes turn to Russia on Syria
- NSA says program has thwarted “potential terrorist events” 50 times since 9/11
- Yahoo unveils latest government spy numbers
- House to vote on abortion ban
- Farm bills to watch
- Cruz offers voting amendment after SCOTUS nixes Arizona law
- VP Biden to talk gun control Tuesday afternoon
- Biden touts progress made on gun control by Executive branch
- Sessions still pushing to squash immigration reform
- Boehner wants an immigration win
- Klein: Rubio cannot vote “no” on immigration
- Rand Paul introduces amendments on immigration legislation
- Sen. McCaskill backs “Ready for Hillary” PAC
- Jennifer Granholm also backs Hillary Clinton in 2016
- Ray Kelly: Government should be upfront about spying
- Military set to allow women to serve in most combat roles
- More birther talk from a GOP Congressman
- Stage set for a “nuclear” faceoff between Reid and McConnell
- Obama says Bernanke has “stayed a lot longer” than he wanted
- Taliban ready for peace negotiations in Afghanistan?
- Brazil erupts in protest
