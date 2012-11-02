The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell

First Word: Home stretch for candidates, race over for NYC marathoners

Runners cross the upper level of the Verrazano Bridge during the 37th New York City Marathon Sunday, Nov. 5, 2006, in New York.
President Obama and Governor Romney began their closing arguments on the campaign trail, with just four days to go until the election. The death toll from super storm Sandy rose to nearly 100. And after the devastating impact on the area, New York City officials cancelled its famed NYC marathon. Here’s a look at more stories shaping tonight’s rundown:

