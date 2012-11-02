First Word: Home stretch for candidates, race over for NYC marathoners
President Obama and Governor Romney began their closing arguments on the campaign trail, with just four days to go until the election. The death toll from super storm Sandy rose to nearly 100. And after the devastating impact on the area, New York City officials cancelled its famed NYC marathon. Here’s a look at more stories shaping tonight’s rundown:
- Sandy death toll rises to nearly 100; NYC mayor says ‘could be more’
- Obama barnstorms Ohio emphasizing ‘trust,’ ‘real change’
- Obama, Romney bring their closing arguments to the Midwest
- Democrats face very steep climb to 25 House seats they need
- NYC Marathon cancelled due to impact of Sandy
- Romney family investment ties to voting machine company that could decide the election causing concern
- Better than expected labor report: 171,000 jobs added
- The GOP’s gray revolution
- Lady Gaga cuts video for marriage equality vote
