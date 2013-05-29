First Word: Bye-bye, Bachmann

Conservative Rep. Michele Bachmann isn’t seeking re-election in 2014. In a video posted online Wednesday, the controversial Minnesota congresswoman announced her decision to step down from office after this term. The Tea Party darling insisted her choice had nothing to do with mounting financial questions related to her failed bid for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination.

“I fully anticipate the mainstream, liberal media to put a detrimental spin on my decision. But I take being the focus of their attention of their disparagement as a true compliment of my public-service effectiveness,” she said in the video.

