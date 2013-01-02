‘ED Show’ playbook: Wednesday, Jan. 2

President Obama gets his deal, but with the debt ceiling battle on the horizon, how long does the victory last?

Tonight on the very first “The Ed Show” of 2013, Ed Schultz welcomes Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, (D-FL) Chair of the Democratic National Committee, to talk about where Democrats go from here.

Then, Grover Nordquist’s no-tax hike pledge is dead and it’s the end of an era for conservatives.

Karen Finney, msnbc Political Analyst and former DNC Communications Director, and Michael Steele, former Chairman of the Republican National Committee and msnbc Analyst, look at a Republican Party in total disarray.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, the keynote speaker at the Republican National Convention, utterly destroys the Republican House majority. Rep. Jerrold Nadler, (D-NY) responds to the Republican disgrace over Superstorm Sandy relief funds.

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is discharged from the hospital, where she was treated for a blood clot related a concussion. But the far-right still thinks she’s faking it. What’s the evidence?

And in the BIG Finish, President Obama refuses to let gun control fall out of focus even as students at Sandy Hook Elementary begin their return to school. Sam Stein, Huffington Post political editor, updates us on where Congress stands in their fight against the NRA.

