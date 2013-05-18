‘ED Show’ guest list: Saturday, May 18

It was a “scandal”-filled week for the Obama administration with Benghazi, the IRS and the AP. But tonight at 5pET/4pCT/3pMT/2pPT on msnbc, Ed and his guests will tell us about the real “scandal” going on in Washington DC, right now.

Kyle Seco, brother of cancer patient Dan Seco

Mike Rogers, Managing Director of Raw Story

Wilson Cruz, National Spokesperson for GLAAD

Mike Papantonio, Host of “The Ring of Fire” Radio Show

Zerlina Maxwell, Political Analyst & Grio.com Contributor

David Cay Johnston, columnist for Reuters, Pulitzer Prize winner, author of “Perfectly Legal” and “Free Lunch”

Joel Berg, Executive Director, New York City Coalition Against Hunger

It’s going to be a blockbuster weekend edition of @edshow today at 5pET on @msnbc!!

Join the conversation now or during the show by commenting on Facebook and/or tweeting (with the #edshow hashtag) so we can share your thoughts on the show.

The @TweetTron9 is powering up the circuits to put yer tweets on the teevee.