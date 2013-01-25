Today on The Cycle: Guns

Today, Vice President Biden and other Obama administration officials are set to hold a roundtable discussion on the White House’s push to reduce gun violence in Richmond, Virginia. The event comes a day after the Vice President held a Google “fireside” hangout to discuss the NRA and the White House’s stance on assault weapons. During the chat Vice President Biden said that the legislation’s will not prevent all shootings, but he continued to say that “if we can do something, even if it only impacts on saving one life of a child or an individual out there, it’s worth doing.”

Also yesterday Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) introduced a new military-style weapons bill which expands on the 1994 Assault Weapons Ban. The new legislation would ban the sale, manufacture, importation, and transfer of assault weapons and large-capacity magazines as well as ban high-capacity ammunition the holds more than 10 rounds.

The New Republic's Nate Cohn joins the conversation to discuss the state of gun control in red states.