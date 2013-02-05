President Obama’s Agenda

One week from Tuesday President Obama will address a Joint Session of Congress and the American people during his State of the Union address. We expect to hear from President Obama about immigration and the economy. Thursday, President Obama will deliver a statement at 1:00 p.m. where he is expected to discuss the state of the economy, the budget, sequester and other spending cuts needed to reduce the deficit.

Also Tuesday, President Obama continues his dialogue with labor, business, and progressive leaders at the White House in hopes of enlisting their support for immigration reform.

The president’s immigration plan, released last Tuesday, has been the focus of reform hopes along with the “Gang of 8” bi-partisan group of Senators, who released their plan last Monday. A bi-partisan House group is said to be working on their own proposal but members like Representative Blackburn are still waiting to hear all the plans before making any decisions.

It is unclear where exactly Washington is with all of these proposals, but as President Obama said last Tuesday, “if Congress is unable to move forward in a timely fashion, I will send up a bill based on my proposal.” So, Washington better get moving.

Huffington Post Media Group Editorial Director Howard Fineman joins the show to discuss President Obama’s statement and what we should all expect from the State of the Union.