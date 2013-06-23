Pelosi booed after saying Snowden ‘broke the law’

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi was met with boos Saturday after suggesting that Edward Snowden, who leaked classified documents detailing National Security Agency surveillance, had broken the law.

Pelosi, a Democrat from California, was heckled when she spoke out on the case at a Netroots Nation event in San Jose.

“The fact is we have to keep the balance between security and privacy,” Pelosi said.

Watch:

