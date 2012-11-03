Down to the wire: 3 days to go

It’s down to the wire. We are three days away from Election Day and the race is almost a tie. While the president has a 0.1% lead according to the latest Real Clear Politics poll - it is anyone’s race to win. Both campaigns are participating in the political ad frenzy. Among the campaigns and super PACs, the number of political ads have officially passed the one million mark. In the final three days sending could reach $6 billion, making it the most expensive campaign in history.

Thus, it is all hands on deck until Nov. 6 with President Obama and Mitt Romney trying to cover as many battleground states as possible. Their wives, running mates, and top surrogates are also making their rounds around the United States.

According to the latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, the president is up two points among likely voters in Florida. However, an average of polls on the Sunshine State compiled by Real Clear Politics shows Romney up with 49.1% to Obama who is holding at 47.7%. The NBC/Wall Street Journal poll also shows that in Ohio the president has a stronger lead with 51% compared to Romney who is at 45%. While in Virginia, Romney has a 0.2% lead over the president. But let’s not forget Iowa, where the race began and could very well end. Right now, the president is up 48% to Romney’s 46% according to Real Clear Politics.

So how will this race end? Gallup asked voters regardless of whom they support, who do they think will win and 54% said Obama - 34% said Romney. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.