Rapper and artist Yasiin Bey talks to MSNBC's Ari Melber in this interview from inside Bey's new art installation at the Brooklyn Museum, discussing his approach to making music and art, race relations, criminal justice and growing up in Brooklyn. The two also reflect on iconic verses from Bey's classic album Black on Both Sides, which celebrated a 20th anniversary this year. Bey shares his philosophy on life, saying "there's the opportunity to do something beautiful today, so be great today."