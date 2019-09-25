Why Trump’s Ukraine call meets the Founders’ impeachment standard

MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down the history and legal framework of the Constitution’s impeachment mechanism in light of Pres. Trump's effort to get Ukraine to investigate a political rival. While emphasizing only Congress decides what defines high crimes and is impeachable, Melber reports out the history of what leading Founding Fathers envisioned would constitute “high crimes and misdemeanors,” citing Hamilton, Madison, Randolph and others to explore the view that a main goal of impeachment was to address presidential abuses of power that relate to betraying the public trust, a fair electoral process and fidelity to the U.S. over foreign powers. The report examines how those standards apply to new revelations that Pres. Trump used the power of his office to push a foreign power to investigate the Biden family.