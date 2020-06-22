Why Trump just fired the one prosecutor he fears more than Mueller

In an unusual clash stretching over the weekend, President Trump fired the top federal prosecutor in New York, U.S. Attorney Geoff Berman, who has criminal jurisdiction over Pres. Trump, his business, family and associates in New York. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on Trump’s longstanding fixation on the office, including an unusual meeting during the Presidential transition; the key office’s key cases, including some that put heat on the Trump administration; and clues to other motivations for the termination. In a Beat segment in January 2019, Melber reported U.S. Attorney Geoff Berman could be the one federal prosecutor Trump feared “more than Bob Mueller,” the Russia special counsel, and the controversial firing suggests how much the administration was concerned about Berman’s work.