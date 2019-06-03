The Beat with Ari

Whoa: Dem Congressman declares Trump impeachment now 'inevitable'

In the wake of Mueller’s historic speech Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler calling an obstruction hearing on Trump's 'alleged crimes'. A defiant Nadler blasting a "cover up" and "stonewall" from Trump’s White House. It comes as a coalition of House members backing impeachment hits 58, including a top Democrat breaking with Pelosi saying Trump will be impeached eventually. Rep. John Yarmuth tells Ari Melber he thinks Trump’s impeachment is 'inevitable.'June 3, 2019

