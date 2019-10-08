Whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg: Ukraine plot shows Trump now a 'domestic enemy' to the U.S.

Daniel Ellsberg, the famous whistleblower who upended the Vietnam War with publishing the Pentagon Papers, joins Ari Melber for an exclusive interview tackling the Ukraine plot’s whistleblower and Trump’s public threat to reveal the whistleblower’s identify. Ellsberg argues no ‘previous president’ has ‘put a target on the back of the whistleblower,’ like Trump, adding his threats alone are an ‘impeachable offense.’ Ellsberg ‘congratulates’ the two whistleblowers and calls for those in the Trump to come forward, arguing ‘everyone’ should be a whistleblower’ now, as Trump is ‘turning out to be a domestic enemy of the constitution. The segment also includes Melber’s new interview with John Kiriakou, former CIA employee who spoke publicly about Bush era torture and was later convicted of leaking, who says Trump’s attacks are ‘very dangerous.’