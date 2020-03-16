What is the coronavirus – and what should you do about it?

As the U.S. implements new measures to combat the pandemic coronavirus, with 4,000 cases across the nation, MSNBC anchor Ari Melber outlines how experts recommend approaching the public health crisis. Noting this is "certainly a harrowing time for many, it need not be a time for confusion -- let alone a time for panic," says the news anchor, telling viewers "there are facts you can gather that will guide your decisions in the days and weeks ahead," and "literally make you and your community safer." The broadcast comes as U.S. officials encourage citizens to avoid groups of more than ten people, and limit discretionary travel.