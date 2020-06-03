What is felony murder? Officers in George Floyd case face charge used on gangs, drug dealers

The four officers involved in the death of George Floyd now face murder charges, including an assertive prosecutorial tactic rarely deployed against police defendants -- felony murder. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the charges and explains how “felony murder” operates, and interviews former Federal Prosecutor Maya Wiley, who says prosecutors could win this case by telling jurors “wearing blue is not a defense” and given the video, jurors simply need to “believe your eyes.”