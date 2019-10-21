The Beat with Ari

Watergate prosecutor: Trump and Giuliani 'committed crimes'

08:18

Trump’s White House struggles to deal with the mounting evidence against Trump in the impeachment inquiry, as Mick Mulvaney admitted to a quid pro quo with Ukraine in a live interview. Former Watergate Prosecutor Nick Akerman argues ‘Giuliani has huge problems’ as he is in the middle of a ‘Hobbs Act’ and ‘campaign and bribery’ violations. Akerman says the evidence is clear that Rudy Giuliani and Trump ‘committed crimes’ and are doing so ‘in tandem.’Oct. 21, 2019

