Watergate prosecutor: Trump and Giuliani 'committed crimes'

Trump’s White House struggles to deal with the mounting evidence against Trump in the impeachment inquiry, as Mick Mulvaney admitted to a quid pro quo with Ukraine in a live interview. Former Watergate Prosecutor Nick Akerman argues ‘Giuliani has huge problems’ as he is in the middle of a ‘Hobbs Act’ and ‘campaign and bribery’ violations. Akerman says the evidence is clear that Rudy Giuliani and Trump ‘committed crimes’ and are doing so ‘in tandem.’