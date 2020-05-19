Watch: The key challenge Trump fails against every other President facing crisis

Presidents throughout history have led the nation to grieve during tragedy – until now. As over 90,000 Americans have died due to COVID-19, Pres. Trump is breaking the bipartisan custom of consoling the nation. During an entire month of briefings, Trump devoted less than one percent of his total time to condolences (as the Washington Post reported), a marked contrast to Presidents Bush, Clinton, Obama and Reagan. MSNBC Anchor Ari Melber delves into the historical footage, noting President’s action or inaction shapes “how the nation is protected,” adding, "this is not normal. We should not act like this is normal.”