Watch Sanders aide confront 'Bernie Bro' critics, 'Oligarch' Bloomberg

On the eve of America’s first primary, top Bernie Sanders aide Nina Turner joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber for a wide ranging interview on Sander’s 2020 bid. Turner addresses critics of Sander’s loyal following known as the “Bernie Bros” comparing the following to 2008’s “Obama Boys” and argues Sanders does “not control what comes out of everybody’s mouth,” adding “other candidates” have supporters who have been “very vile and negative.” Turner also addresses Mayor Bloomberg’s campaign categorizing him as an “oligarch,” as his campaign is about “trying to buy the White House.”