Watch: Republicans demand more impeachment witnesses, when Clinton was on trial

As the House marches towards a floor vote to impeach Pres. Trump, MSNBC’s Ari Melber previews the Trump Senate trial negotiations by reporting new legal and historical context. This segment shows how Republican Henry Hyde, the House Judiciary Committee chairman leading the 1999 Clinton impeachment, explicitly backed new witnesses for the senate trial of Clinton. Hyde told NBC “this is a trial, not a grand jury proceeding… and we have a tremendous burden” of proof. Melber reports on how the Senate is now wrangling over whether to include any witnesses in a Trump trial, and notes that Sen. Schumer’s opening compromise offer of only four witnesses – without even requesting Rudy Giuliani and Attorney General Bill Barr – was already rebuffed by Senate Republicans.