Watch exclusive videos leading to officer's murder charge in Floyd death

According to new charging documents, the Minneapolis officer charged with murder and manslaughter in George Floyd’s death had his knee on Floyd’s neck for 2 minutes and 53 seconds after he was non-responsive. In this report, NBC News pieces together all of the videos and breaks down the moments leading up to Floyd’s death in custody. Paul Butler, former federal prosecutor, joins “The Beat with Ari Melber” to break down the evidence, and the charges brought against the officer involved in the case.