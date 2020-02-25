Watch 'Black Lives Matter' co-founder endorse Sanders and Warren

Rewatch Kobe Bryant’s memorial, with emotional tributes from Vanessa Bryant, Michael Jordan and more
Watch 'Black Lives Matter' co-founder endorse Sanders and Warren03:41
The eyes of the political world are on South Carolina, where over half of the Democratic primary voters are black. ‘Black Lives Matter’ Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors joins Ari Melber making a dual endorsement, backing Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren for president. Cullors also believes “old guard” Biden should take “a step back for new leadership,” adding his views are from “and old establishment.”