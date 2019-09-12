Warren takes on Biden for the first time in Dem Debate

Live from the Houston spin room, former presidential candidate and host of Politics Nation, Rev. Al Sharpton joins The Beat to preview the third 2020 debate for the democratic candidates. For the first time ever, Warren and Biden will face each other on the same stage. Sharpton argues many Dems ‘don’t want to see the candidates fighting each other’ but wonders if anyone will go after Warren as ‘she hasn’t been attacked policy wise or otherwise.’