Warren’s drop sparks demand for ‘a woman running mate’

Cecile Richards, Supermajority co-founder, joins “The Beat with Ari Melber” to discuss the lack of gender diversity in the 2020 presidential election after Senator Elizabeth Warren announced the end of her candidacy. Richards demands “the remaining candidates” work to “move a woman on the ticket.” Richards highlights the influence of women in race, adding “women are dominating the primaries” and “will be the majority of voters in November,” advocating for their representation to be seen and “heard loud and clear.”