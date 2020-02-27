Warren rides populist wave with 'burning toaster' approach to Wall Street

Sen. Elizabeth Warren breaks with Sen. Bernie Sanders saying they both confront Wall Street, but claims she “knows how to win.” In this installment of “Backstory”, a series on The Beat reporting on 2020 candidates, Ari Melber explores Warren’s political rise from college professor, to leading a consumer plan backed by Pres. Obama, to riding a populist movement against Wall Street all the way to the 2020 stage. “Backstory” aims to provide substance and context to 2020 coverage.