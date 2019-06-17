Vic Mensa on battling Trump: “prized white children” in cages

Rapper Vic Mensa’s hit new music video condemns Donald Trump's family separation policy, and in this exclusive interview, the musician explains why he took on Trump by depicting America’s “prized white children” in the cages that the Trump administration uses for immigrants, and which one official claimed were like “summer camp.” Mensa also talks about his views both as the son of an immigrant and as a black man living in a country that deploys an unequal justice and prison system — and why he hopes his art can “disturb the comfortable and comfort the disturbed." This is Mensa’s second appearance on The Beat, an MSNBC show covering news and culture; he previously appeared to discuss gun control and institutional racism.