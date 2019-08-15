Unprecedented: Trump demands Israel retaliate against 'The Squad'

Trump demands Israel deny entry to U.S. democratic rivals Reps. Omar and An Israeli journalist reports, the only reason Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu reversed his original decision to allow their visit, was because of ‘pressure from Donald Trump.’ Trump faces bi-partisan rebukes, criticism from national security experts, civil libertarians, liberal Jewish groups and more, referring to the move as another attack on women of color. Bill Kristol says Netanyahu ‘buckled’ under pressure.