U.S. police are rarely convicted of murder– here's why and how that may change in 2020

All four officers involved in the killing of George Floyd have been charged with homicide. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down the rare charges brought against the officers, and reports on over 20,000 excessive force complaints against officers around the country, tracked by Bowling Green State University Professor Phil Stinton. Stinton shines light on the lack of a federal response against police brutality. Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams also joins the discussion.