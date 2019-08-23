TV news report on if this world is a computer simulation

Is this world real -- or is it a computer simulation of the world created by a future generation for research purposes? And if this is a simulation, would widespread awareness that the world is a simulation increase the odds that the computer program would be ended, effectively ‘destroying’ us all, in the event this is a simulation? These seemingly bizarre questions are now being studied seriously by some scientists, which is discussed, along with a debate over the best mafia films, in this Fallback Friday segment, an irreverent part of ‘The Beat with Ari Melber’ on MSNBC.