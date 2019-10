Amidst Trump’s top Republican ally, Lindsay Graham, saying he would support impeachment if more evidence of a quid pro quo was revealed, President Trump is begging for his GOP allies to be ‘tougher’ and ‘fight’ against impeachment. Reason Magazine’s Matt Welch argues Graham’s ‘wobbling’ comments about impeachment are ‘significant’ and show signs of ‘possible weakness’ within the party’s stance on impeachment.