Turning on Trump, 'Art of the Deal' coauthor says inner hole drives lust for fame, power

“Art of the Deal” coauthor Tony Schwartz goes deep on the spiritual holes of modern life -- and ways to transcend the current societal pressure to constantly focus on yourself, brand yourself and seek fame, power and fortune at the expense of others, a process that he argues ultimately leaves people feeling inadequate and empty. In this interview on the roof of NBC's iconic 30 Rockefeller building, a special Thanksgiving segment on "The Beat with Ari Melber," Schwartz explores how people try to fill their “inner deficit,” a theme he has often discussed as applying to his prior writing collaborator Donald Trump, and how to pursue a more spiritual focus.