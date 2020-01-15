'Betrayal': See House prosecutor preview Trump's impeachment trial

House impeachment manager Congressman Jerry Nadler joins “The Beat” after Speaker Pelosi tapped him to prosecute the case against Trump. Previewing the historic trial, Nadler says Trump is guilty of high crimes beyond “any reasonable doubt” with “overwhelming evidence” Trump “betrayed the country.” On prosecuting the case, Nadler says Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the GOP senators are also “on trial,” adding blocking of witnesses and documents would be a “sham” because “any jury would convict in three minutes flat.”