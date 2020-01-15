EXCLUSIVE: Giuliani associate says Trump was fully aware, consented to attempts to coerce Ukraine

The Beat with Ari

'Betrayal': See House prosecutor preview Trump's impeachment trial

08:07

House impeachment manager Congressman Jerry Nadler joins “The Beat” after Speaker Pelosi tapped him to prosecute the case against Trump. Previewing the historic trial, Nadler says Trump is guilty of high crimes beyond “any reasonable doubt” with “overwhelming evidence” Trump “betrayed the country.” On prosecuting the case, Nadler says Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the GOP senators are also “on trial,” adding blocking of witnesses and documents would be a “sham” because “any jury would convict in three minutes flat.”Jan. 15, 2020

BEST OF MSNBC

Play All
Play All