Trump trial 'disaster': See Ken Starr 'punch himself in the face' on Senate floor

In this “The Beat Breakdown: Trump on Trial”, MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on Trump's first full day presenting the President’s defense against allegations of “high crimes” for the Ukraine plot. Melber breaks down the key moments, including why defense attorney Ken Starr was a “disaster” on his “abuse of power argument, what happened when Rudy Giuliani was name-checked and the high stakes over John Bolton possibly being called to testify. (MSNBC Digital Exclusive.)