Trump slump: Market tumble stokes debate over Dems’ best Economic attack on Trump 2020

As the markets plunged in one of the worst days in a decade, Putting the trump White House on edge, an internal debate continues within the Democratic Party over whether to go to the left with Bernie Sanders, or the center with Joe Biden. In this special discussion, MSNBCs Ari Melber moderates a substantive debate between wall street lawyer and author of the book "Wall Street Wars," Richard Farley, a Democrat who largely backs market capitalism, and Dennis Kelleher, President of “Better Markets”, on the economic left.