Trump’s 'sinister whirlwind of doubletalk' backfires in coronavirus briefing

A growing share of Americans say they don’t trust Pres. Trump’s claims regarding the coronavirus, and Trump doubled down on politicizing the crisis by claiming, without evidence, that the effort to improve U.S. capacity on ventilators and testing was actually an effort to "get him". Former New York Times executive editor Howell Raines says Trump’s “doubletalk” and self-promotion at the coronavirus briefings are both counterproductive and backfiring, in this interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber.