Trump’s Russia lies fact-checked by Trump’s own DOJ

Attorney General Bill Barr is denying he ever talked about Ukraine with The White House -- even though Trump secretly pledged Barr could help the scheme out. It comes as Barr's own DOJ debunked repeated attacks on the FBI, revealing there was no secret "deep state" campaign against Trump. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent, Ari Melber, tells viewers to "keep in mind, what's really going down," with Barr "trying to muddy the findings" touting the "next" Russia review.