Trump’s new Obama envy? Coronavirus debacle contrasted to Obama’s science-driven pandemic prep

As Pres. Trump faces fallout for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and blames past administrations in the WHO, the historical archive shows President Obama’s emphasis on early preparation for flu and pandemic threats and his approach to ensuring scientists take the lead in government response. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the history, including Obama’s emphasis on science, his work on pandemics in the Senate, and his dealings with Dr. Fauci.