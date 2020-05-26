Trump’s new effort to ‘erase’ Obamas is backfiring, says Obama portrait artist

President Trump is breaking with the longstanding tradition of holding an unveiling ceremony for the predecessor’s portrait deciding not to honor Obama’s legacy. Amy Sherald, award winning artist who was selected to illustrate Michelle Obama, joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss her work and not being able to participate in the longstanding tradition. Sherald tells Melber it is “sad” and “very disheartening for the artists that had the opportunity to participate and create these portraits and become a part of the historical legacy.” Sherald argues “Trump not holding this unveiling as an active eerasure” of Obama’s history and legacy.