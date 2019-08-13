Trump's ICE chief defends raid leaving children crying

In an NBC News exclusive interview, acting ICE Director Matthew Albence responds to video of an 11-year-old girl crying for her father after he was sent to detention in an ICE raid. The official blames her parents. The interview comes as Trump’s immigration chief suggests changing the Statue of Liberty poem to 'give me your tired and your poor who can stand on their own two feet.' Speaker Pelosi calls a new plan punishing low-income immigrants bigoted and demonizing.