Trump's Attorney General Barr called to resign for 'assaults on the rule of law'

Nearly 2,000 former Department of Justice Officials are calling for Attorney General Bill Barr to resign, citing his "repeated assaults on the rule of law in doing Trump's personal bidding." MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on "unprecedented move” to drop Michael Flynn's case even after a guilty plea. Former Federal Prosecutor Renato Mariotti joins Ari Melber to discuss why he and other DOJ alum have signed the letter for Barr’s resignation.