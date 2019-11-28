Trump retreats on impeachment: won't send lawyer to hearing after complaining lawyer wasn't included

Trump retreats on impeachment: won't send lawyer to hearing after complaining lawyer wasn't included12:37
Trump's reportedly considering boycotting the Judiciary Committee's impeachment hearings as The New York Tims reports Trump knew about the whistleblower complaint before changing his Ukraine plot and released that country's military aid. Margaret Carlson argues the Trump impeachment case is "the opposite of Watergate" saying "It's as if Nixon delivered the tapes before The Supreme Court hearing."